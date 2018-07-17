Derrye E. “Beth” Ward

Mrs. Derrye Elizabeth "Beth" Ward, 70, passed away on June 28, 2018 in Valdosta. Beth was born Aug. 21, 1947, to Roland Joseph Carroll and Derrye Logan Carroll. She was a graduate of Leon High School as well as North Florida Junior College where she earned her Associate’s Degree. Beth was of the Methodist faith and a longtime and faithful member of Lee United Methodist Church where she served as the choir director for more than 20 years. She worked as a caseworker for the State of Florida for nearly 30 years before retiring in 2000.

Beth was a loving and devoted wife, mother and "Mimi" who enjoyed reading and music in her spare time. She was preceded in death by her parents: Roland and Derrye Carroll; her brother, "Buddy;" and her two sisters: Martha and Louise.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Donald Ward, of Lee; two sons: Stuart Ward, and wife Jennifer, of Ringgold, Ga., and Steve Ward, and wife Carla, of Deland, Fl.; four grandchildren: Magan, Trace, Kate and Amelia; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, July 21, 2018, at 11 a.m., at Lee United Methodist Church, with Rev. Jack Tilk and Rev. Steve McHargue officiating. The family will receive guests one hour prior to the service. All arrangements are under the care of Burns Funeral Home of Madison.

