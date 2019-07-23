Deputy dragged during traffic stop, chase ensues

A deputy with the Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) was battered after initiating a traffic stop due to an obscured tag, before the suspect began to flee and elude law enforcement officials through the City of Madison.

The MCSO reports that on Saturday, July 20, at approximately 12:01 a.m., Corporal R. Tavares was traveling south on Colin Kelly Hwy., in Madison, when he observed a blue Ford Ranger truck with an obscured tag. Cpl. Tavares initiated a traffic stop on the Ford Ranger near the intersection of CR 150 to address the traffic infraction with the driver, who was later identified as Jerome Davis Jr., 35, of Madison.

During the stop, Cpl. Tavares observed Davis reach to the passenger side of the truck and grab an unknown object. Davis then appeared to spray some type of aerosol into the cab of the truck. Cpl. Tavares made contact with Davis at the driver side window and noticed Davis shaking uncontrollably. Davis also appeared to be clenching his teeth as Cpl. Tavares requested his driver's license.

Based on Davis's behavior, Cpl. Tavares instructed Davis to exit the truck, who then refused to comply and began to put up the driver's side window while locking the door. Cpl. Tavares grabbed the window and attempted to unlock the door, however, the window shattered, and Davis grabbed Cpl. Tavares' arm while putting the truck in gear.

Davis rapidly accelerated while refusing to release his grip on Cpl. Tavares and began to drag Cpl. Tavares. Cpl. Tavares was able to strike Davis in the face with his free hand, causing Davis to release him as Davis sped off at a high rate of speed. Cpl. Tavares received minor cuts on both of his arms, but was able to return to his patrol vehicle and initiate pursuit. MCSO Deputy J. Rice was in the immediate area and joined the pursuit.

Davis maintained a speed of 70 miles per hour while refusing to stop. The pursuit continued south toward the city limits of Madison and Cpl. Tavares requested officers of the Madison Police Department (MPD) to assist by deploying tire deflation devices. As the pursuit reached the city limits, MPD officers were able to successfully utilize the tire deflation device, deflating three of the tires on Davis's truck.

Davis still refused to stop, however, as he continued toward a residential area. Deputy Rice utilized his patrol vehicle to make contact with Davis's truck, bringing the pursuit to an end. Davis, who received no injuries, was arrested without further incident and charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence and fleeing and eluding.