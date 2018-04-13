Demps named Coach of the Year Jay named Player of the Year

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

After their record-setting season, it seems only natural that members of the Madison County High School (MCHS) basketball program would receive post-season honors. MCHS Head Basketball Coach Allen Demps has been named the All-Big Bend Coach of the Year by the Tallahassee Democrat. Travis Jay, a junior guard with the MCHS basketball team, was named the All-Big Bend Player of the Year by the Tallahassee Democrat.

In his sixth year at the helm of the MCHS basketball program, Coach Demps put together a 25-5 record on his way to leading the team to a first-ever trip to the Final Four in the Florida Class 1A Basketball Tournament. In his six years as head basketball coach, Demps has amassed an overall record of 103-49, including five straight years participating in the state playoffs and back-to-back district championships.

Jay was named to the first team All-Big Bend Team, in addition to being named the Big Bend's Player of the Year. Jay, a junior, established himself as a team leader in his role as a point guard for the Cowboys. Jay averaged 15.6 points per game, 10.8 rebounds per game and 8.7 assists per game during the season. Jay also had 11 triple-doubles during this year's campaign. Jay has made a verbal commitment to play football at Florida State University after he graduates from MCHS, but has expressed an interest in also playing basketball for the Seminoles.

On the Second Team, All-Big Bend Team are Tre Adams and Ken Hawkins. Adams, a senior, was dominant on both ends of the court, using his 6'3", 175-pound frame and strength inside underneath the basket. Adams averaged 10.1 points per game and 6.2 rebounds per game this season. Ken Hawkins, a senior, was a constant shooting threat from the three-point range. Hawkins averaged 14.1 points per game and 2.3 rebounds per game.

Receiving Honorable Mention honors were Demarvion Brown and Vincenta Mitchell. Brown averaged 9.3 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. Mitchell averaged 10.4 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.

Congratulations to these deserving Cowboys for helping make the 2017-18 basketball season one to remember.