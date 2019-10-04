Deidre Myers: new on the scene at GES

Savannah Reams

editor@greenepublishing.com

Greenville Elementary School (GES) welcomed a new staff member at the start of the 2019-2020 school year. Deidre Myers arrived on the scene and is the new second-grade teacher on campus. Myers, like every new teacher, has realized just how much effort, hard work and patience goes into the profession. However, she has faced every obstacle like a champ and has no plans to hang it up any time soon. She is determined to give her students her all and sees herself educating children for years to come.

Myers was born and raised in St. Petersburg, Fla. She moved to Monticello in 2006 with her parents to be closer to her family. After graduating from high school, she moved to Madison County to attend North Florida Community College (NFCC). She obtained her Associate in Arts and Medical Administrative Specialist certification from NFCC. From there, she went on to pursue her Bachelor's in Science, majoring in Healthcare Management at Saint Leo University. She graduated in 2016, but is continuing her education and is currently earning a Master's degree. In 2016, Deidre married her husband, David, and together, they have five children ranging from one to 15 years old.

Myers is a woman of many talents, having worked as the bookkeeper at ECB Publishing, Inc., responsible for circulation, legal advertisements and classifieds. Before coming to work at ECB Publishing, she was an office manager, accounts payable and office assistant. Growing up in a family that was always involved with first responders, Myers had wanted to become a police officer or firefighter, but she eventually changed her interest. However, she is currently a volunteer firefighter and has been for the past eight years. Myers' first true job was working for her family's business, selling pumpkins and Christmas trees.

Despite her many hats, Myers truly loves working with children—from her kids at home to her kids at school, she delights in using her many talents to educate each and every one. Myers has enjoyed the hands-on activities she uses to convey scientific principles, as well as educating her students about the State of Florida during their Social Studies lessons. Myers has found that her biggest struggle (and subsequent success) has been teaching the state's newest math standards, which she considers much different than what she was taught in school. In addition, before becoming a teacher, she had no idea just how much planning and work goes into each and every lesson.

In spite of every challenge, Myers has come out on top. She plans to continue pushing through in order to become the best educator she can be. For those who are considering joining the profession and have a heart for Madison County's youth, Myers says, "Just go for it." And, she's right. The work is hard, the hours are long, but the benefits truly outweigh it all.

Thank you, Deidre Myers, for all that you do for our kids!