December Business After Hours to be held at Chamber

John Willoughby

reporter2@greenepublishing.com

Monthly, the Madison County Chamber of Commerce welcomes Chamber-registered businesses from around Madison County to host gatherings, allowing them to promote their services and welcome partnerships. This month, the event will be back home at the offices of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce for the December Christmas edition of the gathering.

To be held on Tuesday, Dec. 17, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., join Chamber executive director Phyllis Williams and administrative assistant Garrett Hammond as you celebrate the holidays with fellowship with other Madison County leaders and business men and women. Also, you can enjoy the regular door prize giveaway and some of your favorite holiday treats after a day of work.

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce is located at 182 College Loop, in Madison. For more information, call (850) 973-2788.