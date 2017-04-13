Mrs. Debra Bland Bishop, age 64, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 8, in Orlando. Bishop was born May 3, 1952 in Barwick, Ga. to Stanley Elmer Bland and Corene Allen Bland. Bishop was of the Protestant faith and worshipped at The Vine Church in Kissimmee, Fl. She was a vital part of the church's prayer ministry program and fundraising; including the women's ministry, foreign missions and foster care. She had a close relationship with every member of the church. She was a mighty prayer warrior for anyone and everyone she came in contact with. She was a 1970 graduate of Madison High School, graduated with her Bachelors Degree in Elementary Education from Troy State University, and taught elementary school for several years. For more than 30 years, she enjoyed a career as a Mary Kay Sales Director. She won numerous awards and honors including the "Miss Go-Give" award which is one of Mary Kay's most prestigious awards, honoring women who unselfishly give to others. Through her amazing leadership abilities, she earned the use of 14 career cars including the iconic Pink Cadillac. As a breast cancer survivor, one of her biggest passions was raising money for the Mary Kay Foundation which supports cancer research. She also served as a mentor and supporter for countless women who were battling cancer throughout the years, showing them how to find joy in every trial. Bishop was preceded in death by her father, Stanley Elmer Bland and a brother, Dale Eugene Bland.

She is survived by: her husband of 40 years, John Wesley Bishop Jr., of Kissimmee, Fl.; her daughter: Carrie Elizabeth "Beth" Nickel (and husband Jason) of Germantown, Tn.; her son, John Bradley Bishop (and wife Brittany) of Nashville, Tn.; her mother, Corene Bland of Lee; a brother, Curt Bland; a sister, Marcia Webb (and husband George) of Lee; four grandchildren: Caroline, Sophie, Elaina, and John Kristof; as well as an uncle, aunts, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives; a special life-long friend Cleta Colson-Eyre; and a multitude of friends. She frequently said that her grandchildren were the four greatest earthly joys she has ever known.

Memorial services were conducted on Wednesday, April 12, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Lee, with Rev. Andy Piland and Rev. Sammy Hiers officiating. The family received friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12, at Lee First Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Mary Kay Foundation, in Bishop's honor at www.marykayfoundation.org or The Vine Church, 1003 S. John Young Pkwy, Kissimmee, Fl. 34741. All arrangements are under the direction of Burns Funeral Home of Madison.

