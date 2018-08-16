Mr. Dean York, age 81, died Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, in Tallahassee, Fl.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 16, in the chapel of T. J. Beggs, Jr. & Sons in Madison, with burial at Evergreen Cemetery in Greenville with Rev. Chris Peterson officiating.

He was born in Bath County, Kentucky and moved to Apopka, Fl. in 1957 before settling in Greenville in 1974. He was a farmer and a farm manager for Musselwhite Farms in Apopka and Greenville for over 40 years. He loved to ride motorcycles and was a member of Goldwing Road Riders Association “Canopy Road Cruisers” in Tallahassee. He retired from the City of Greenville after 10 years. He was a volunteer firefighter for Greenville Fire Department. He also loved to hunt and fish.

He is survived by his wife, Ann York of Greenville, 3 daughters, Patsy Harrison of Apopka, Fl., Debbie Thigpen (Lonnie) of Greenville, and Michell York of Gainesville, FL, 5 grandchildren, Christopher, Michael, Christy, Nikki and James, 13 great grandchildren and 1 great great granddaughter.

Mr. York was predeceased by 6 brothers and 3 sisters.

