Deacon of the week- Myles McNierney

Mickey Starling: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Myles McNierney grew up in Hollis Center, Maine, with a mother who visited many churches with a variety of views about God that left him feeling confused. He began gaining some clarity after meeting his future wife, Goldie, in 1969. "She was my anchor," said McNierney. His spiritual growth intensified while serving in the military, where life and death situations were part of reality. "I got saved in the military and was baptized in a Cambodian river," said McNierney. "Facing death in the military was instrumental in my salvation. God has saved me from numerous circumstances."

Because there were no witnesses to his baptism, McNierney was later baptized by his pastor at St. John's Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. F.T. Rogers. He has now served as a deacon at the church for approximately 20 years. McNierney serves as St. John's representative to the Middle Florida Baptist Association. "I also do whatever is needed, whether it's a cook, bottle washer or whatever," said McNierney. He is well known for heading to the altar each time an invitation is given. "I always have a good reason and it sets an example for others," said McNierney.

McNierney is proud of the work of youth pastors, Jimbo and Jessica Ratliff. "I want our children to feel that the church is their church and not that they are only a part of it," said McNierney. Having come from a background of attending numerous churches, McNierney stresses the importance of being planted in church. "I always tell people, 'If you leave a church, you should do so at a high point. If you have a problem, stay until you fix it,'" said McNierney. "Also, spend as much time as you can on your knees."

The McNierneys have two children: Michele May and Michael Mark McNierney.