David Ring coming to Shady Grove

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Pastor Danny Lundy and the congregation of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church would like to invite the Madison County community to join them on Sunday, Jan. 20, when David Ring, author and speaker, comes to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

David Ring was born in 1953 with cerebral palsy and became an orphan at the age of 14. Through the constant physical and emotional pain, Ring didn't feel victimized, but victorious. Now a nationally-known speaker, Ring's story reaches more than 100,000 annually. For more information about Ring, visit davidring.org.

Ring will take the pulpit at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 20. Pleasant Grove Baptist Church is located at 8985 Alton Wentworth Rd., in Shady Grove, Fla.