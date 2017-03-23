Mr. David Ricky Taylor, age 59, died Saturday, Mar. 18, at South Georgia Medical Center. A Memorial Service will be Thursday, Mar. 30 at 2 p.m. at Beggs Funeral Home in Madison.

Taylor was born in Madison, where he was a lifelong resident. He loved gardening, nature, hunting, fishing, and mud-bogging. He was a member of Sons-of-the American Legion, Cherry Lake Post 224.

Taylor is survived by his Father: Jimmy Taylor of Perry; his Mother: Ruth Taylor of Madison; two sons: Derek Taylor (Tatiana) of Jacksonville and Ricky Lee Taylor of Jacksonville; one brother: Ronnie Taylor of Perry; one sister: Cindy Ann Taylor of Madison; two grandchildren: Tinsley Fortune and Taisley Durbin-Taylor; and one niece: Lacey McLeod Jones, and one nephew: Taylor Fulmer.