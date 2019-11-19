Mr. David "Danny" Nathaniel Langford, age 69, passed away in Valdosta, Ga., on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. A graveside memorial service will be held on Thursday, Nov. 21, at 2 p.m. at Lee Memorial Cemetery.

Danny was born on Oct. 2, 1950, in Jasper, Fla. to Collen Henry and Iris Williams Langford. He was the owner/operator of a truck driving business for many years. He served in the 101st Airborne Division of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was awarded many medals of honor including the Bronze Star and Purple Heart for his outstanding service to our country.

He was preceded in death by his son, David "Butch" Nathaniel Langford, Jr.; his parents and his brother, Glen Langford.

He is survived by his wife, Robyn Burnett Langford; two daughters: Angel Majors and husband, Lee, of Tallahassee, Fla.; Tiffany Langford, of Cherry Lake, Fla.; and one step-daughter, Mandee Davis and husband, Rob, of Lake Park, Ga.; three sisters: Delilah Farnell; Pam Gordy and husband, Mike; and Elaine Mitchell and husband, Rusty; and two brothers: Randy Langford and wife, Dawn, and Collen "Jr." Henry Langford, Jr. and wife, Paula; and nine grandchildren.

T.J. Beggs, Jr. & Sons is in charge of arrangements.