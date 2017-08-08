Dancing sisters bring home high awards

Chris Jones: Green Publishing, Inc.

Siblings Savanna and Brittany Edwards could not attend the Platinum National Dance Competition in Panama City Beach with the rest of the dancers from Becky's Dance Steps Studio, but they did not let that stop them from bringing home medals this summer. Instead, the sisters went to two competitions: The Fusion National Dance Competition in Daytona Beach, Fl. (June 22-25), and the Inspire National Dance Competition in Savannah, Ga. (June 27-July 1).

In Daytona Beach, Brittany and Savanna competed at the intermediate level with six entries in the categories of lyrical, contemporary and jazz. Both girls performed two solos and two duets, with choreography by Scott Benson. Both Edwards sisters were awarded High Gold for both of their solos. Their two duets were awarded High Gold and Gold. They performed the same routines in Savannah, with Brittany winning High Gold and Gold for her solos, Savanna winning Platinum for her solos, and the pair winning Platinum and Gold for their duets.