Dalene Koon, age 82, passed away on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, in Madison County. Visitation was held on Sunday, Sept. 23, at 3 p.m. at Beggs Funeral Home. Following visitation, burial was held at Macedonia Cemetery in Lee. She was predeceased by her husband, Howard "Bill" Koon; and a sister, Mavis Drew of Austell, Ga.

She is survived by one brother, Kenneth "Kenny" Steakley (Linda), of Gainesville, Ga.; three sons: Ricky (Karen), of O'Brien, Fla.; Michael Koon (Marsha), of Live Oak; and Rudy Koon (Lisa), of Cherry Lake; three daughters: Debra Sapp (Donald), of Live Oak; Robin Hurst (Keith), of Pinetta; and Tammy Horne (Alan), of Madison; eighteen grandchildren, thirty great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

