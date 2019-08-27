Dale Davenport Pulliam, 72, passed away on July 29, 2019, in Madison, Fla. Dale was born on May 20, 1947, in Madison to LeRoy and Frances Louise Pulliam (Webb).

He honorably served our country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War in Brindisi, Italy for two years and then was transferred to the National Security Agency in Maryland. Dale was of the Baptist faith and he was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church where he lead numerous Bible Studies over the years. Dale worked with the United States Postal Service for 34 years and was a Postmaster in Jasper, Fla. He was an avid Bible reader and loved Jewish history. He enjoyed spending time with his son on the farm driving the tractor and mowing grass.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents: LeRoy and Frances Louise Pulliam (Webb); his beloved stepfather, L.L. "Buddy" Sanders; and grandparents.

Dale is survived by his wife of 51 years, Mary Pulliam (Wainwright); children: Steve Pulliam (Cheryl), of Madison; Allyson Pike (Bill) of Seward, Alaska; one brother, Roy Pulliam (Nell), of Alachua; one sister, Barbara Seago, of Madison; grandchildren: Brittany Gardner (Jeremy), Brandon McCray (Beka), Tiffany Pulliam, William Pike (Hannah), Sheridan Pike; eight great-grandchildren; as a well as a host of nieces and nephews.

Celebration of Life Services will be held on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Fellowship Baptist Church with Rev. Jackie Watts officiating. The family will receive friends and family at 2 p.m. for a visitation prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fellowship Baptist Church Mission Fund 1997 NE Colin Kelly Hwy. Madison, Fla. 32340 or The Gideon's International Madison Camp P.O. Box 35 Lee, Fla. 32059. All arrangements are under the direction of Burns Funeral Home of Madison.

