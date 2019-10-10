Culpepper wears many hats for TCEC

Mickey Starling

reporter3@greenepublishing.com

There are very few schools, clubs or organizations in Madison County who aren't familiar with Kaitlynn Culpepper, who serves as the Community Relations Director for Tri-County Electric Cooperative (TCEC). She can be found in meetings, clubs and schools promoting the vision of TCEC and strengthening relationships throughout the community. TCEC has over 18,000 residential and business customers in Madison, Jefferson, Taylor and portions of Dixie County.

Along with developing and implementing marketing, energy management, economic development and communication programs to promote the cooperative, Culpepper also manages the legislative affairs for the business. These responsibilities are just getting the ball rolling for Culpepper, who also represents TCEC in community outreach efforts and coordinates the employee volunteer program. All media-related needs and services are also under Culpepper's oversight and direction.

Though Culpepper wears many hats, she is particularly devoted to helping the cooperative fulfill its commitment to the community. "I am empowered and encouraged by management to make sure we do just that," said Culpepper.

Outside of the workplace, Culpepper serves as the board president for the Chamber of Commerce; treasurer for the Madison County Development Council; and vice-president of public relations for the Madtalkers Toastmasters Club. Culpepper has also worked with the North Florida Economic Development Partnership. Over the past few years, she has also served as a mentor with Madison’s Take Stock in Children program.

When asked about her future career plans, Culpepper had mixed emotions. "I am so happy in this season," said Culpepper. "I love my job and the people I work with. Somedays, I want it to stay this way forever. But, other days, I can't wait to see what the future holds and what I can conquer next. There is so much more that I want to learn about the electric utility industry and public relations, while working towards mastering my craft. I enjoy pouring everything I can into the communities we serve."

For other women looking towards advancing in a business career, Culpepper has sound advice. "Stay strong, work hard, fight for what you want and need," said Culpepper. "Learn something from everyone on your path and do it all with compassion, grace and passion." She also recommends being involved in clubs and civic organizations and taking leadership roles in them. "There is so much you can give and even more to gain from those experiences."

When Culpepper has some free time, she enjoys investing it in her family. "I love to be at home with my boys and spending any extra time I can with them, or traveling with my husband," said Culpepper. "My oldest son plays baseball and soccer, so we can usually be found on the ball field. I also enjoy helping family and friends plan and coordinate their big events, like weddings, parties, showers, etc."