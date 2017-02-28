CSX trains cause inconvenience, safety hazard

Chris Jones: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Trains owned by CSX have been blocking crossings throughout Madison County.

According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO), in addition to inconveniencing residents, the blockages produce a significant safety hazard. Possibly more alarming than the blockages themselves is CSX's apathy and disregard for official requests from the MCSO.

Trains perform an integral function in the economy of the United States, moving large quantities of freight over great distances. Companies such as CSX, headquartered in Jacksonville, Fl., own railroads that spider across the country, connecting major supply and distribution hubs. However, according to residents and officials in Madison County, the railroad's logistics are not more important than the safety of local residents.

In Lee, trains frequently block SE Corinth Church Road, which leads to Kellie's Kindergarten Prep Daycare. The facility has an average of 40 – 45 students, from infant to five-years-old. Staff at Kellie's say that the train blocks both their road and nearby adjacent roads at least once, if not several, times a week. These blockages present a serious safety hazard, preventing local emergency response units from accessing the children at the facility in the event of an emergency. Complaints have seemingly fallen on deaf ears at CSX.

In July 2016, Madison County Sheriff's Office Under-Sheriff Epp Richardson first attempted to contact CSX regarding similar blockages on roads accessing neighborhoods on the west side of Madison. He called “1-800-TELLCSX,” which produced an automatically generated generic response. The response mis-categorized the nature of his complaint. He followed with an email, stressing the nature of the blockages, which was ignored by CSX. In October, he sent another email, attached the original complaint, and requested an official from CSX contact him to discuss the crossings, which were blocked for nearly three hours. This request was also ignored by CSX.

Under-Sheriff Richardson also filed an “Ethics Point” report with CSX, citing their failure to address the situation, or, at the very least, engage with local public safety and law enforcement agencies. According to Richardson, he has repeatedly explained, in detail, the public safety concerns, yet received no response whatsoever.

Greene Publishing, Inc. attempted to engage CSX to offer the company an opportunity to state their position on the recent complaints. Specifically, CSX was asked why they refused to engage and cooperate with local agencies. Aside from a brief and manicured email, this request was also ignored.

Kristin Seay, with CSX Corporate Communications, replied with an email, stating that “Madison is located on a primary freight corridor on CSX's rail network where trains frequently meet and pass one another. CSX will continue working to identify whether any operational adjustments can be made to reduce crossing blockages in the area.”

On Wednesday, Feb. 15., Greene Publishing, Inc. replied to Seay's email, asking: 1. Which CSX office makes the determinations regarding their “operational adjustments,” 2. If that office is willing to engage with the Madison County government, 3. Why Under-Sheriff Richardson was not contacted regarding blockages, and 4. What standards and metrics CSX uses to determine when and where to stop its trains. Seay has not replied.

Greene Publishing, Inc. recently spoke with Kaitlyn Barret, CSX Media Contact and Corporate Social Responsibility representative. Upon being informed of the apparent lack of communication and disregard for public safety, she said she would refer the complaint to Seay.

According to CSX, a “Blocked Crossing” is a considered a railroad emergency. The number for reporting railroad emergencies is 1-800-232-0144.

Additionally, CSX is working on a section of track that crosses County Road 255 in Lee, Fl. The road is closed on either side of the track, just south of Highway 90. A detour from Interstate 10 takes drivers down SE Corinth Church Road. The crossing will be closed until March 6, according to CSX.