CRIME: Two arrested on possession of marijuana

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Tuesday, Nov. 14, two out-of-state travelers were arrested on possession of marijuana during a regular traffic stop.

According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), Moises Juarez, 37, of Ca., and passenger, Jacob Jones, 36, of Hi., were traveling east bound on I-10. A traffic stop was performed for the passenger improperly wearing his seatbelt.

Due to the odor of marijuana and marijuana residue on the passenger floorboard, a search was performed and approximately 18 pounds of marijuana was located in the trunk of the 2016 Toyota Sedan. Both Juarez and Jones were arrested on scene and transported to the Madison County Jail.

Juarez was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell and possession of marijuana over 20 grams. Jones was cited for improperly wearing his seatbelt and charged with possession of marijuana under 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.