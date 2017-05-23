Crime: Two arrested on multiple drug charges

Story Submitted

Major David Harper of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Sunday, May 21, at approximately 2:30 a.m., Sergeant Bobby Boatwright stopped a red truck driven by Kevin Lambert, 43 of Perry, Fl., on SR 145 in Pinetta for committing multiple traffic violations.

As Sergeant Boatwright walked up to the truck to make contact with Lambert, he observed Lambert and the passenger, identified as Jessica Mauldin, 30 of Madison, Fl., attempting to conceal multiple items around the floor area of the truck. Sergeant Boatwright ordered both subjects to stop moving and reaching inside the truck. Sergeant Boatwright then observed a large revolver lying on the center console along with several drug paraphernalia items. Lambert attempted to obstruct Sergeant Boatwright’s view of these items by attempting to cover them up. Sergeant Boatwright also observed a large knife, along with a black bag between the passenger seat and door. The black bag was partially opened and Sergeant Boatwright could see a glass pipe consistent with the type used to smoke methamphetamine along with a butane torch protruding from the bag. Sergeant Boatwright also smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the truck.

Sergeant Boatwright removed both Lambert and Mauldin from the truck as other deputies arrived to assist. During a probable cause search, the deputies located methamphetamine, marijuana, synthetic marijuana, hydrocodone, clonazepam, numerous plastic baggies, a digital scale, and other items used to facilitate the sale of narcotics. Both Lambert and Mauldin were placed under arrest without incident and transported to the Madison County Jail.