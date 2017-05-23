Crime: Suspicious person arrested

Story Submitted

Major David Harper of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Saturday, May 20, at 1:54 a.m., Deputy Ben Pike was dispatched to County Camp and Farm Road in response to a complaint of a suspicious person loitering and prowling in the area. The person was described as a black male wearing a red shirt, black shorts and a backpack. Deputy Pike arrived and soon spotted a male that matched the exact description given by the complainant. The male subject was standing in the front yard of a residence.

Upon seeing Deputy Pike, the subject dropped the backpack onto the ground. Deputy Pike made contact with the male who initially provided three different names as identification. Deputy Pike was able to determine that the subject, later identified as Antonio Terrell Robinson, 29 of Madison, Fl., did not live at the residence and had no reason to be standing in the yard. When questioned about the contents of the backpack, Robinson stated it contained “tools.”

Deputy Pike placed Robinson under arrest for loitering and prowling and proving three false names. The backpack was found to contain a large and small pair of Channel Lock style pliers, needle nose pliers, a screwdriver, a large “butcher” style knife, scissors, rubber gloves, cloth gloves, a black shirt, black pants and sunglasses. Robinson was transported to the Madison County Jail without incident.

Arrested:

Antonio Terrell Robinson

Charges:

Possession of burglary tools

Giving false name (3 counts)

Loitering or prowling