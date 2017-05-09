Crime: Man arrested for sexual battery

Story Submitted

Madison County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Epp Richardson reports that on Monday, May 8 at approximately 4:30 p.m. the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received multiple 911 calls reporting a sexual battery. Officers were immediately dispatched to the area of the Desoto Wayside Park in Madison County located off of NE Drew Way.

The victim and witnesses were able to provide a detailed description of the suspect and the suspect was immediately located upon the officers arrival. The suspect, identified as Donald Bowen, Jr., 42 of Lake City, was taken into custody without further incident.

Officers were able to locate the victim and emergency medical assistance was provided. The investigation discovered that the suspect and victim mutually drove together from Lake City to go swimming in the river at the Desoto Wayside Park. Shortly after their arrival, the suspect became violent and assaulted and battered the victim multiple times until the victim eventually found an opportunity to escape the suspect and seek assistance.

Arrested and charged:

Donald Bowen, Jr.

1. Sexual battery with physical force

2. Assault

3. Possession of marijuana less than 20 grams

4. Possession of drug paraphernalia

5. Disorderly intoxication