CRIME: Drug Bust at Madison Metals

Chris Jones: Greene Publishing, Inc.

According to Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) spokesperson Major David Harper, the MCSO Drug Task Force (DTF) made a significant arrest of an upper level crystal methamphetamine (meth) drug trafficker in Madison County.

During the evening hours of Thursday, June 29, DTF investigators were conducting surveillance on Madison Metals, a suspected drug distribution hub located at 1591 SW State Road 14. At approximately 8:40 p.m., investigators witnessed a red Ford Ranger arrive at the location well after normal business hours. A black male, later identified as 36-year-old Marlo Howard, of Lamont, exited the truck and entered the office. A short time later he returned to the truck and left. DTF Sgt. Bobby Boatwright followed the truck south on County Road 360 and attempted to conduct a traffic stop after witnessing Howard commit multiple traffic violations.

Howard refused to stop and began to actively flee at speeds in excess of 85 miles per hour. Sgt. Boatwright initiated pursuit and was soon assisted by Sgt. Jarrod Lauth. The pursuit continued South onto SR 14 and then turned onto SW Mosley Hall Rd. Howard still refused to stop and made several attempts to ram Sgt. Boatwright’s vehicle, ultimately forcing Sgt. Boatwright to utilize a pursuit intervention technique (PIT) maneuver, which caused Howard to spin out of control and come to a stop. Howard was sitting on a loaded 9mm handgun when he was removed from the truck and arrested. Investigators located more than an ounce of meth from the driver's side floor board.

Investigators discovered additional evidence that provided probable cause to apply for and secure a search warrant for the Madison Metals location. At approximately 12:20 a.m., the MCSO Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) executed a search warrant at Madison Metals. Deputies located 38-year-old Travis Ryan Crosby inside the office area, which also served as his living quarters. Investigators located an amount of meth and a smoking pipe in Crosby’s pocket. During further search, Investigators located more than 10 additional ounces of meth, valued at $28,000. Both Crosby and Howard are currently being held in the Madison County Jail with no bond.

“I personally commend the efforts of Drug Task Force Investigators Sgt. Bobby Boatwright and Sgt. Jarrod Lauth for their dedication to the citizens of Madison County and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. This investigation consumed numerous hours over an extended period of time and resulted in the arrest of one of the top-level methamphetamine traffickers in Madison and surrounding counties,” said Major Harper.

Charges:

Marlo Howard

Trafficking in methamphetamine

Use/display/carry concealed firearm during felony

Flee/attempt to elude law enforcement

Aggravated assault/battery on law enforcement

Habitual traffic offender

Travis Ryan Crosby

Trafficking in methamphetamine

Use/display/carry concealed firearm during felony

Abuse, aggravated abuse and neglect of a child

Possess/use/manufacture/deliver/methamphetamine

Transmission on police/fire radio