Local: Can EMS find you when you need help?

1. Sign mounted between 4 and 7 feet above grade.

2. Numerals visible to vehicles coming from either direction.

3. No more than 5 feet from edge of roadway.

4. Reflective sign surface with a contrasting color to the numerals.

5. Numerals at least 4 inches tall.

6. Area around sign kept free of weeds and debris.

Chris Jones: Greene Publishing, Inc.

If you call 911 and need help, will the responding units be able to find you? The phone lines at the Madison County 911 Communications Center are always open. They field calls for fires, medical emergencies, and illegal activities. EMS personnel are faced with unique challenges when operating in rural areas like most of Madison County. Dirt roads, long driveways, and heavily wooded areas make it difficult to get to where they are needed. You can help emergency services, such as the fire department, law enforcement, and EMS get to your location, should you ever need their assistance.

Properly displaying residential address numbers is key to making your residence easy to find. According to the Madison County GIS/911 Addressing Office, Madison County Ordinance Number 97-98, Section Four states the address number shall be made up of numbers at least four inches in height. Their color should contrast with the background upon which they are affixed, and as near to the front entrance to your residence or access road as possible. The numbers should be visible from both directions, day or night. Furthermore, numbers should be affixed horizontally, not vertically, meaning they read from left to right, not top to bottom.

If there is more than one address associated with a driveway, the numbers should be posted on each structure, as well as at the end of the driveway. In the case of waterfront property, such as on rivers, the address should be visibly posted on the dock, or in the absence of a dock, above the 100-year flood mark. On lakes, numbers shall be placed above the historic high water line.

The Madison County GIS/911 Office can be contacted with additional questions, in person at 229 SW Pinckney St., Room 210 of the Courthouse Annex, in Madison, or by phone, at (850) 973-1454.