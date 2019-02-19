Credit card skimmer located in Madison

Savannah Reams: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Major David Harper of the Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) reports that on Thursday, Feb. 14, at 10:36 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the Mobile gas station located at 6390 South State Road 53, in Madison, regarding a credit card skimming device installed on one of the fuel pumps.

A customer reported that he believed some type of skimming device was installed on pump number eight and feared his debit card may have been compromised. Deputies, along with an employee of the gas station, inspected the fuel pump and located an illegal card skimming device installed on the fuel pump. Deputies were able to successfully remove the skimming device and secure it as evidence, as well as inspecting the remaining fuel pumps for signs of tampering. It is currently unknown how long the skimming device had been installed on the fuel pump undetected. Surveillance videos have been requested from management to assist with this investigation.

At approximately 3:27 p.m., the MCSO learned that officers within the Perry Police Department, located in Taylor County, had just arrested two individuals who were found to be in possession of similar skimming devices and other equipment utilized to illegally record credit and debit card information. MCSO investigators are working with the Perry Police Department to determine if the arrested persons are responsible for the skimmer located at the Mobile station.

This is the second reported card skimmer located in Madison County during recent months. On Sept. 19, deputies were called to Jimmie's Autoport located at 6375 South State Road 53 in Madison regarding a card skimming device being located on one of their fuel pumps. This case remains under investigation.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office continues to warn consumers to always be aware of their surroundings and closely inspect fuel pumps prior to inserting any credit or debit cards into the card reader. It is also advisable to utilize debit cards as credit to protect personalized pin numbers. As a matter of good habit, routinely review your financial accounts and credit report for fraudulent or suspicious activity.