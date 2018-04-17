Cowgirls win on Senior Night

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

At the end of the Madison County High School (MCHS) Cowgirls' softball game on Friday, April 13, the sounds of George Strait's song "How 'Bout Them Cowgirls" seemed to be very appropriate. The Cowgirls had just won a decisive victory over the Lady Seminoles of Florida High and, at the same time, sent one of their own, senior McKenzie Miller out in style. It was Miller's final regular season home game at Cowgirl Field, and it was certainly a game to remember. After three scoreless innings, the Cowgirls got on the board with two runs in the fourth inning. Then, in the fifth inning, the Cowgirls put on a show for the enthusiastic home crowd with a flurry of scoring, racking up five runs in the bottom half of the inning. The Lady Seminoles attempted a rally in the seventh inning, scoring two runs, but fell far short.

Laila Dickey went one-for-three with one RBI. Reese Rutherford was one-for-two at the plate with one RBI. Halie Wetherington had two hits in her three trips to the plate with two RBIs. Jocelyn Davis had two hits from her three plate appearances, with one RBI. Jessie Roberts, Abi Annett, Amber Reed and Hope Underhill also had hits for the Cowgirls.

Rutherford had another efficient evening on the mound for the Cowgirls, giving up eight hits, no earned runs six strike-outs and walking just two batters.

Next up for the Cowgirls will be a game on the road in Branford on Thursday, April 19. Then it will be off to the district tournament, which begins Tuesday, April 24, at Hamilton County High School, in Jasper.