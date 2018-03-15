Cowgirls stung by Hornets

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Errors proved costly as the Madison County High School (MCHS) Cowgirls traveled to Mayo on Friday, March 9, to face the Lady Hornets of Lafayette High School. Despite racking up more hits than the Lady Hornets, the Cowgirls were defeated by a final score of 6-2. The Cowgirls had a total of six hits, two more than the Lady Hornets. However, four ill-timed errors allowed the Lady Hornets to score crucial runs. Lafayette went up by three runs in the bottom of the third inning. The Cowgirls scored one run in the top of the fourth; however, another three-run inning by the Lady Hornets in the bottom of the sixth put the Cowgirls in a deep hole. The Cowgirls did manage to score another run in the top of the seventh, but no more.

Reese Rutherford went two-for-three at the plate and brought in one RBI. Kaylee Groover had one hit in her three trips to the plate, with one RBI. Amber Reed, Halie Wetherington, and Caroline Jennings also had hits for the Cowgirls.

Despite the loss, Rutherford was effective on the mound, throwing a .622 strike percentage, giving up four hits in her six innings pitched. Rutherford gave up two earned runs while striking out 11 batters.

The Cowgirls now have an overall record of 9-2 (3-1 district). The Cowgirls hope to improve their overall and district records when they host the Lady Trojans of Hamilton County High School on Tuesday, March 20 at home. The first pitch is set for 7 p.m. at the MCHS softball diamond.