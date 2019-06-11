Cowgirls softball team honored at banquet

Rick Patrick:

Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Madison County High School (MCHS) Cowgirls softball team gathered at the Madison Church of God on Thursday, June 6, to celebrate a very successful season. The banquet was an opportunity to look back at the season and recognize some of the student-athletes that helped the Cowgirls to their first 20-win season in many years. The junior varsity team was also recognized for their 9-4 season, which surpassed all expectations.

Receiving the Coach's Award for the junior varsity team was Mishel Cruz. Mattie Barnes received the Academic Award for the junior varsity team. Junior Varsity Co-defensive Players of the Year were Mackenzi Bochnia and Brianna Thompson. The Junior Varsity Offensive Player of the Year was Morgan Seavor.

Carter Gore received the Coach's Award for the varsity Cowgirls team. The Academic Award for the varsity team went to Summer Roberts. The Varsity Defensive Player of the Year was Amber Thompson. The Varsity Offensive Player of the Year Laila Dickey. Reese Rutherford picked up Most Valuable Player honors for the Cowgirls varsity squad.

Several Cowgirls were also recognized for inclusion on the All-Big Bend softball team by the Tallahassee Democrat. Abi Annett, Laila Dickey and Reese Rutherford were named to the First Team All-Big Bend softball team. Halie Wetherington was named to the Second Team All-Big Bend softball team. Amber Thompson, Caroline Jennings and Jocelyn Davis received Honorable Mention honors from the All-Big Bend softball team.

It was also an opportunity to bid a final farewell to the "Fab Five" seniors who have been instrumental to the success of the Cowgirls softball team for the past three seasons. Those seniors are: Laila Dickey, Caroline Jennings, Kaylee Groover, Reese Rutherford and Amber Thompson.