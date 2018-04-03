Cowgirls shut out Lady Lions

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Cowgirls wasted little time jumping out in front of the Lady Lions from Leon High School on Thursday, March 29 at Cowgirl field. After taking a 4-0 lead in the first inning, the Cowgirls added one more run in the fifth inning, then held on for the 5-0 victory. With the win, the Cowgirls improved their record to 12-3 for the season.

Abi Annett had one hit to show for her one at-bat with two RBIs. Hope Underhill went one-for-three with one RBI. Caroline Jennings and Laila Dickey also had base hits for the Cowgirls.

Reese Rutherford threw a .761 strike percentage while going the distance on the mound for the Cowgirls. Rutherford pitched seven innings, giving up just two hits, no earned runs, no walks and striking out 11 batters.

The next home game for the Cowgirls is set for Thursday, April 5, when they will face the Lady Trojans of Lincoln High School at Cowgirl Field. The Cowgirls will be hoping to avenge a March 22 loss that went extra innings. The first pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.