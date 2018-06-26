Cowgirls honored during banquet

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

It was a special night on Thursday, June 21, when the members of the Madison County High School (MCHS) Cowgirls softball team held their season banquet. The banquet was held at the Madison Church of God and featured a meal of grilled chicken, potatoes, green beans, rolls and dessert. Volunteers from the church helped prepare the meal and served the attendees.

Following the meal, each of the coaches gave an emotional address to the players and families. Head Coach Tommy Garner recapped a year that saw the Cowgirls win a Region Championship and earn a trip to Vero Beach to play in the state semi-final game.

Among those who were recognized with post-season honors were Amber Reed, who was named the Defensive Player of the Year. Reed had a fielding percentage of .958 while playing catcher for the Cowgirls. Reed also had a .333 batting average with 11 RBIs. Laila Dickey was named the Offensive Player of the Year. Dickey had a batting average of .385 with 16 RBIs. Dickey was also named to the Second Team All-Big Bend Softball Team and the Miracle Sports All-State Team. This year's MVP Award went to pitcher Reese Rutherford. Rutherford had a 9-6 record in the pitcher's circle for the Cowgirls with an ERA of 1.58 and 140 strike-outs. Rutherford held opposing batters to a .188 batting average. At the plate, Rutherford had a .378 batting average with 31 RBIs and five home runs. Rutherford was named to the First Team All-Big Bend Softball Team, the Miracle Sports All-State Team and was a nominee for the Class 1A Player of the Year by the Florida Dairy Farmers. The Academic Award went to Abi Annett for having the highest grade point average. Other players recognized were Caroline Jennings, Hope Underhill, Kaylee Groover and recent graduate McKenzie Miller, who was presented with a framed jersey.

In addition to the players, several parents and volunteers were recognized for their contributions to the softball program. Coach Griner was also recognized as the All-Big Bend Coach of the Year.

With nearly all the players from this year's team expected to return, the future for Cowgirls softball looks very bright.