Cowgirls fall to Trenton in softball semi-final

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

It was a tearful end to a historic season for the Madison County High School (MCHS) Cowgirls softball team as they were defeated in the state semi-final game by the Trenton Lady Tigers. On Monday, May 21, the Cowgirls entered a rainy field at historic Dodgertown, in Vero Beach, for their first final four appearance since 2013. The road to Vero Beach had not been without some curves and bumps along the way. After falling to Lafayette County in the district title race, the Cowgirls were forced to play on the road. The Cowgirls rose to the challenge with impressive wins over defending State Champion Union County, and Hilliard, to claim the Region Championship.

After the games were delayed nearly a week due to rainy weather that has plagued South Florida for two weeks, the Cowgirls were more than ready to get the game underway. The game started as a defensive struggle with some great defensive catches by members of the Cowgirl infield. The Cowgirls were only able to keep the Lady Tigers at bay until the top of the third inning when Trenton scored two runs. The Lady Tigers put the Cowgirls in a deeper hole when they scored three more runs in the top of the fifth inning. By the bottom of the sixth inning, the Cowgirls found themselves facing a six-run deficit. The Cowgirls were not about to give up without a fight. In the bottom half of the sixth inning, Cowgirl Reese Rutherford hit a hard ground ball that rolled into center field for a base hit. Then Abi Annett was able to reach second base, thanks to a Lady Tiger error, allowing Rutherford to progress to third base. Cowgirl catcher Amber Reed reached first base on a walk, loading the bases. Halie Wetherington stepped up to the plate and hit a ground ball toward second base. Although Wetherington was thrown out at first base, the play allowed Rutherford to come home for the Cowgirls' first run of the afternoon. Rutherford's run in the sixth inning was the only run for the Cowgirls in the sixth.

The Cowgirls were able to keep the Lady Tigers scoreless in the seventh inning, thanks in part to two strike-outs thrown by Rutherford. Going into the bottom of the seventh inning, the Cowgirls found themselves in need of a rally. In the bottom of the seventh inning, Cowgirl lead-off batter Kaylee Groover hit a line drive to center field for a single. With Groover still on base, Jocelyn Davis singled on a line drive to left field. Then Rutherford was at the plate. With two outs and two strikes, and runners on second and third, Rutherford hit a deep fly ball to center field that fell just short of the fence for a stand-up, two-RBI double. That was as far as the Cowgirl rally would take them.

At the plate, Rutherford went two-for-three with two RBIs. Wetherington had one hit in her three at-bats, with one RBI. Groover and Davis also had hits for the Cowgirls.

On the mound, Rutherford pitched all seven innings, giving up nine hits, four earned runs, and two walks while fanning five Trenton batters.

Despite coming up short of a state championship, the young Cowgirls team showed they are going to be a force to be reckoned with in Class 1A softball for the next couple of years. With only one member of the team graduating, the Cowgirls will certainly be back next season, better and more experienced, and with a clear goal on their minds. The rest of the state would be very wise to take notice.

