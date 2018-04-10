Cowgirls drop game to Lincoln

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Madison County High School (MCHS) Cowgirls were ready for a rematch with the Lady Trojans from Lincoln High School on Thursday, April 5. The Cowgirls were hoping to avenge an earlier season loss at the hands of the Lady Trojans. Lincoln went out to an early 3-0 lead at the end of the first inning. The game was a defensive struggle until the Cowgirls scored one run in the fourth inning. In the fifth inning, the Cowgirls had the bases loaded with one out, but only managed to get one more run. The Lady Trojans scored two runs in the top of the seventh to put the game out of reach. The final score was 5-2, in favor of the Lady Trojans.

Abi Annett had one hit in her four trips to the plate, with one RBI. Hope Underhill went two-for-four with one RBI for the Cowgirls. Laila Dickey, Amber Reed, Kaylee Groover and McKenzie Miller also had hits for the Cowgirls.

Halie Wetherington was on the mound for the Cowgirls, giving up nine hits and five earned runs while striking out two.

The next home game for the Cowgirls will be Friday, April 13, when the Cowgirls face the Lady Seminoles of Florida High. This will be the final home game of the regular season for the Cowgirls and will also be Senior Night. Be sure to arrive early as the Cowgirls pay tribute to the seniors as they play their final regular season game at Cowgirl Field. The first pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.