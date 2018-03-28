Cowgirls’ defense shines in flag football wins

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The games did not feature the kinds of offensive fireworks to which the Madison County High School (MCHS) Cowgirls have become accustomed, so the defensive units stepped up. That was the case when both the Cowgirls' junior varsity and varsity flag football teams faced the Timberwolves of Chiles High School on Thursday, March 22 at Boot Hill Stadium. In both games, the defensive units pulled out big plays that helped seal victories for both Cowgirl squads.

The evening began with the junior varsity teams from both schools squaring off. Neither team was able to make much of a threat until late in the second quarter when the Timberwolves moved the ball deep into Cowgirls territory. Then, on the final play before intermission, Iesha Aikens intercepted a Timberwolf pass and returned it from coast to coast for a Cowgirl “pick-six.” The extra point attempt was no good, and the half ended with the Cowgirls ahead, 6-0.

The second half of the game continued to be a defensive struggle until the Cowgirls again found pay-dirt, courtesy of a nice touchdown run by Aikens. The ensuing extra point attempt was no good. With approximately nine minutes to go in the contest, the Cowgirls were ahead 12-0. That score remained until the end, and the Cowgirls junior varsity team secured the victory.

The varsity game for the two schools also began as a defensive showdown. The Cowgirls' offensive unit was largely ineffective on their first drive. The Cowgirls' defense held the Timberwolves at bay for a short time, but with four minutes remaining in the first quarter, the Timberwolves found the end-zone and the Cowgirls were in the unfamiliar position of trailing in a ball game. The Timberwolves' extra point attempt was called back due to a penalty, and the score was 6-0, late in the first period. The Cowgirls responded quickly and scored their first touchdown of the evening on a nice run by Zharia Norwood as the opening period came to a close. The score was tied at six when the first quarter ended. In the second quarter, the Timberwolves responded by moving down the field to set up their second touchdown of the evening. With 8:32 remaining in the first half, the Timberwolves were ahead, 12-6. Then, with time running down in the second quarter, Cowgirls QB Kenyia Davis hit Lasage Ferguson in the corner of the end-zone to tie the score at 12, going into halftime.

The defensive struggle continued throughout the third period, as neither team was able to score. In the fourth quarter, with 7:51 remaining in the contest, Norwood again found the end-zone, putting the Cowgirls up 18-12. Ferguson intercepted a Timberwolf pass with 3:05 remaining in the game to seal the win for the Cowgirls.