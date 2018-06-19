Cowgirls and Coach make All-Big Bend Team

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

It would be a very large understatement to say this season for the Madison County High School (MCHS) Cowgirls was a momentous one. For the first time in five years, the Cowgirls made a return trip to the state tournament, making it all the way to the state semi-final game in Vero Beach. The progress made by the Cowgirls did not go unnoticed by area coaches and sports media.

After leading the Cowgirls to a 17-8 season, Head Coach Tommy Garner was named the All-Big Bend Coach of the Year by the Tallahassee Democrat. "It was certainly a surprise when they called and told me the news," said Garner of the recognition.

In addition to the honors bestowed on their head coach, the Cowgirls had three players listed on the All-Big Bend Teams. Cowgirl short-stop Laila Dickey was named to the First Team All-Big Bend Team. Dickey had an overall batting average of .385 with 28 runs and 16 RBIs. Pitcher, Reese Rutherford, was also named to the All-Big Bend First Team for her performance on the mound and at the plate. Rutherford had a batting average of .378 with five home runs and 31 RBIs. On the mound, Rutherford proved herself to be a very efficient pitcher with a 1.58 ERA, an Opponent Batting Average of .188 while tallying 140 strike-outs. Hailey Wetherington garnered Honorable Mention honors for her play at second base and on the pitcher's mound. Wetherington had a batting average of .365 with 23 RBIs. On the mound, Wetherington had a 4-2 record with an ERA of 2.62 and 29 strike-outs.

With losing only one Cowgirl to graduation, the Cowgirls look to be an even stronger team next season.