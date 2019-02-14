Cowgirl signs with Santa Fe

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Laila Dickey, a senior on the Madison County High School (MCHS) Cowgirls varsity softball team has signed a letter of intent to play softball with the Santa Fe Community College (SFCC) Saints. Dickey has primarily played second base or shortstop for the Cowgirls. After the 2018 season, Dickey was named to the All-Big Bend Softball First Team by the Tallahassee Democrat. She had an overall batting average of .385 with 28 runs and 16 RBIs.

When Dickey joins the Saints at SFCC, she will be coached by former Cowgirl stand-out Lindsay Fico. "We are very excited to have Laila joining us at Santa Fe," said Fico. "She plays with a tremendous amount of heart, and that's the kind of player I want." Dickey will be joining fellow Madison County resident Ashlyn Rogers, from Aucilla Christian Academy (ACA), who signed with SFCC earlier in the school year. With the success of both the MCHS and ACA programs, the Madison County area could prove to be fertile recruiting grounds for Fico. "As long as I'm at Santa Fe, I plan to help keep Madison County on the map," said Fico.

Laila is the daughter of Lynn Dickey. She plans to study Criminal Justice when she attends SFCC.

Dickey's final season with the Cowgirls will begin at home with a game against long-time rival Taylor County High School on Tuesday, Feb. 19. The first pitch is set for 7 p.m. at Cowgirl Field.