Cowgirl signs to play college ball

Rick Patrick:

Greene Publishing, Inc.

Another member of the Madison County High School (MCHS) Cowgirls varsity softball team has signed to continue playing softball on the college level. The latest Cowgirl to agree to take her softball skills to the next level is Caroline Jennings, who recently signed to play softball with the Night Hawks of Thomas University, in Thomasville, Ga.

Thomas University is a private, four-year university, located in Thomasville, Ga. Their softball team had an overall record of 25-22, this past season playing in the Sun Conference.

During her senior season with the Cowgirls, Jennings had a batting average of .353 and an on-base percentage of .413. While playing in the outfield for the Cowgirls, Jennings had an impressive .833 fielding percentage over the season's 24 games.

Caroline is the daughter of Greg and LaWanda Jennings.