Cowgirl gets tryout for USA national team

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

For Madison County High School (MCHS) junior, Abi Annett, this year's winter break was like none other. From Friday, Dec. 28 through Tuesday, Jan. 1, Annett joined approximately 150 other young athletes in Clearwater, Fla. to try out for the USA Softball Junior Women's National Team. From the first moment Annett arrived, she had a feeling this would be a special experience. "I wear number 24 [when playing for the Cowgirls], so when I had number 24 for the first tryouts, I guess that was a good sign," said Annett with a slight chuckle.

"It was fun to play with girls from all over the country who enjoy the same thing I do," said Annett. Once in Clearwater, Annett, who plays third base, had the chance to show her stuff for the National Team's coaching staff. "We went through drills on the basics: hitting, fielding ground balls, stuff like that. Third base is where I usually play, so that's where I played during the tryouts."

After the initial round of tryouts, the coaching staff in Clearwater was impressed enough to want to see more from young Annett. She was one of only 42 chosen to continue to compete for one of 20 slots on the National Team. Of those 42 young women, all but two (one of whom was Annett) either were already playing college softball or had signed to play softball in college.

Although Annett was not chosen for the team this year, it is easy to see Annett has a bright future ahead, playing the game she loves. Looking forward to the upcoming season with the Cowgirls, Annett is confident in the team's prospects. Last year, the Cowgirls made it to the state Class 1A semi-final game in Vero Beach, Fla. "I think we have a good chance to make it back to the Final Four and hopefully win the championship this year," said Annett. Annett says she works year-round staying in top physical condition; training and improving her speed and agility. She also spends her summers playing on a travel softball team.

With her work ethic and determination, don't be surprised to see Annett not only representing the maroon and silver, but one day the red, white and blue as well.

Annett is the daughter of Brian and Christi Annett.