Cowboys win on Senior Night

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

It was a special night for some special guys when the Madison County High School (MCHS) Cowboys played the Valiants of Valwood School, from Valdosta. For 11 seniors it was an evening to remember as they played one of their final regular season games at Cowboy Field. Many of the players in this group of seniors have been playing baseball together since they won a Babe Ruth League state championship. The Cowboys made this group of seniors proud as they cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Valiants. The score was tied at one run each after the first inning. Then the Cowboys added two runs in the third and two more insurance runs in the fifth inning. The Valiants attempted to mount a rally in the top of the seventh. With a runner on first and no outs, the Cowboys managed to turn a textbook double play to empty the bases. The next Valiant batter hit a line drive toward right field, but first baseman Jae Mitchell made a spectacular leaping catch to secure the final out and a victory for the Cowboys on Senior Night.

Drew Herring went one-for-one at the plate with one RBI. Charlie Blanton was one-for-three with one RBI. Brinson Rye had one hit in his two at-bats with one RBI. The Bass twins, Dustin and Dylan combined for five base hits on the evening. Mitchell also had a base hit.

Defensively, Ahmod Powell made several nice catches in right field to help keep the Valiants at bay. Herring was very efficient on the mound for the Cowboys. Herring went the distance, giving up three hits, one earned run, one walk and striking out seven.

The Cowboys are the number one seed going into the district tournament in Jasper at Hamilton County High School on Tuesday, May 1 and Friday, May 4.

To see more photos from Senior Night, pick up a copy of the Madison Enterprise-Recorder in newsstands now!