Cowboys win district basketball championship

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Friday, Feb. 10, the Madison County High School (MCHS) Cowboys varsity basketball team took another big step toward their bigger goal of winning a state basketball title by defeating the Trojans of Hamilton County High with a final score of 66-30. This gives the Cowboys the Class 1A District 5 Championship.

Deep threat Dilan Lawson led the Cowboys in scoring with 14 points. Travis Jay had 12 points, four assists, and six rebounds for the Cowboys. Josiah Mitchell had nine points, five rebounds, four blocked shots and three assists. Tre Adams and Kris Allen combined for 16 points and nine steals for the Cowboys.

Next, the Cowboys will face Newberry High School in the regional semi-final game. That game will take place on Thursday, Feb. 16, in the Madison County High School gym. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.