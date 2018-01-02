Cowboys win Consolation Championship

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Despite dropping the first game of the 2017 McDonald's/Lake Area Kiwanis Basketball Tournament in Starke, the Madison County High School (MCHS) Cowboys came back to walk away with the tournament's “Consolation Championship.”

On Thursday, Dec. 21, the Cowboys faced the Hurricanes of Gainesville High School. Gainesville wonthe game with a 62-44 final score. Tre Adams led the Cowboys with 13 points and three steals during the game. Travis Jay had eight points, six assists and four steals. Vincenta Mitchell also had eight points while collecting five steals and three assists.

In their second game of the tournament, the Cowboys were able to put up more points as five different Cowboys scored in double-digits on their way to a 75-70 win over Landrum High School from South Carolina. Jay had 15 points, five rebounds, eight assists and three steals for the Cowboys. Demarvion Brown scored 15 points. Mitchell tallied 14 points, nine rebounds, four assists and five steals. Ken Hawkins had 12 points. Devin Norwood contributed 10 points and six rebounds to the Cowboys' victory.

The Cowboys finished their tournament play on Saturday, Dec. 23 with a 72-48 victory over Stanton Prep., from Jacksonville. Mitchell led the Cowboys in the final tournament game with 18 points, four rebounds and four assists. Jay scored 17 points, with seven rebounds and three assists for the Cowboys.

Jay also earned All-Tournament honors for the three-day, eight-team tournament.