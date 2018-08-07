Cowboys to help fight cancer

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

This year, the Madison County High School (MCHS) Cowboys football team will tackle an opponent tougher than any other they will face on the gridiron. The Cowboys will be participating in the "2018 Touchdowns Against Cancer" campaign to fight childhood cancer. Students, fans and anyone else can join the fight by pledging a dollar amount for each touchdown scored by the Cowboys during the month of September. Money raised will go to help St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in their continuing fight to ensure no child ever dies from cancer.

Each year, 180,000 children worldwide are diagnosed with cancer. Touchdowns Against Cancer is a nationwide program to help fight this dreaded disease by partnering with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to help find cures and help save children. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and the MCHS Cowboys are teaming up with hundreds of high schools across the nation to join in the fight.

You can help by pledging to make a donation for every touchdown the Cowboys score during the month of September. To make a pledge or for more information, simply go to www.touchdownsagainstcancer.com and click on the "Pledge to your team" button. There you will find Madison County Cowboys where you can make your pledge.