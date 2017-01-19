Cowboys tame Tigers

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Thursday, Jan. 12, the Madison County High School (MCHS) Cowboys varsity basketball team hit the century mark for the first time this season as they defeated the Tigers of Jefferson County Middle/High School with a 100-29 score. The win further solidifies the Cowboys' number one ranking in both the district and the state. The win also extends the Cowboys' winning streak to 12 games. The Cowboys now have a record of 14-2. The leading scorer for the Cowboys was Travis Jay, who chalked up a double-double with his 15 points and 10 rebounds. Jay also added six assists and two steals to his credit. Ken Hawkins went four for five from the three point line. Trey Adams scored 12 points, five rebounds, four assists, and three steals for the Cowboys. Vincenta Mitchell added 10 points, six rebounds, and five steals to the Cowboys' victory. The next home game for the Cowboys will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 24, when the Cowboys hope to avenge an earlier loss at the hands of the Lowndes County High School Vikings, from Valdosta. Tip-off is slated for 7:30 p.m. in the Madison County High School gym.