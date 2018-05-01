Cowboys sweep Valiants

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Madison County High School (MCHS) Cowboys finished their regular season by sweeping the Valiants of Valwood High, from Valdosta. The Cowboys defeated the Valiants in game one on Tuesday, April 24, when the Cowboys celebrated Senior Night with a 5-1 victory over the Valiants. Then on Wednesday, April 25, the Cowboys traveled to Valdosta to meet the Valiants once again, This time, on their home field for the final regular season game of the season. The Cowboys capped off the season with a dominant 13-3 win over the Valiants.

The Cowboys took an early 4-1 lead in the first inning. The two teams traded runs in the second inning. The Valiants tightened the score with one unanswered run in the third inning. The Cowboys then went on a scoring frenzy with five runs in the fourth inning, then adding two more in the fifth and one in the sixth. The game was called after six innings with the Cowboys ahead, 13-3.

Dylan Bass had a great evening at the plate, going two-for-four with two RBIs, including a home run. D.T. Thompkins was three-for-three with one RBI. Drew Annett had one hit and one RBI in his only at-bat. Dilan Lawson was two-for-three with one RBI. Charlie Blanton had a successful game at the plate, going two-for-three with three RBIs. Jae Mitchell had one hit in two at-bats, driving in one run. Riley Borgert brought in one runner on a sacrifice.

Thompkins and Dylan Bass teamed up on the mound for the Cowboys, giving up five hits, three earned runs, two walks and striking out five.

The Cowboys finished the regular season with a record of 12 wins, 11 losses, and one tie.