Cowboys split games in tournament

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Madison County High School (MCHS) Cowboys spent their spring break in Sebring, Fl. for a baseball tournament, hosted by Sebring High School. In the first game, on Monday, March 12, the Cowboys faced the host Blue Streaks from Sebring High School. Sebring went up 1-0 in the bottom of the second inning, then added two runs in the bottom of the sixth. The Cowboys did cut into the Blue Streaks’ lead with one run in the top of the seventh, but the game ended there with the Blue Streaks ahead 3-1.

Jae Mitchell went one-for-three at the plate for the Cowboys, bringing home the only RBI of the game. Tre Adams went one-for-two. Logan Lepper and Dustin Bass each went two-for-three from the batter’s box.

Dylan Bass pitched 5.2 innings, giving up four hits, one earned run and striking out six Blue Streak batters. Riley Borgert came in to finish the bottom of the sixth on the mound, striking out the sole batter he faced.

The Cowboys’ fortunes turned in a positive way on Tuesday, March 13, as the Cowboys faced the Wildcats of Hardee High School. A late-game rally helped lift the Cowboys to a 6-3 victory. The score was tied at two going into the seventh inning, when the Cowboys scored four runs to take the lead. The Wildcats did score one more run in the bottom of the seventh, but the Cowboys held on for the win.

Dilan Lawson went one-for-four at the plate, chalking up two RBIs. Lepper was one-for-three with one RBI. Dustin Bass had the hot bat for the Cowboys, going three-for-four and bringing in two RBIs.

Lawson pitched 6.2 innings for the Cowboys, giving up five hits, three earned runs, and striking out one. “DT” Thompkins came in relief to face the final batter in the seventh, giving up no hits and no earned runs.

In their final game of the spring break tournament, the Cowboys faced Spruce Creek High School on Wednesday, March 14. The Cowboys went ahead by one run early, then both teams traded runs in the second inning. Spruce Creek scored two unanswered runs in the third inning, then added another in the fourth. The Cowboys did respond with one run in the bottom of the fifth inning. Then Spruce Creek added one more in the seventh to finish the game ahead with a 5-3 final score.

The Cowboys will again be home on Friday, March 23 when they take on the Marauders of Maclay School, from Tallahassee. The first pitch is set for 7 p.m.