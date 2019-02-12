Cowboys sign football scholarships

Rick Patrick:

Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Wednesday, Feb. 6, four Madison County High School (MCHS) Cowboys from the varsity football team took a giant step forward in their lives when they signed letters of intent to play college football. Travis Jay, Patrick Hampton, Melvin Brown and Terray Jones signed with various colleges and universities to continue their football playing days and, more importantly, continue their educations.

Travis Jay, one of the most highly-recruited Cowboys in many years, signed to play football at Florida State University. Jay had several offers from which to choose, but in the end, he decided to play for the team he has dreamed of playing with since he was a child. Jay intends to study business while at Florida State University.

Patrick Hampton, a defensive standout for the Cowboys, has decided to take his football talents 30 miles north to Valdosta. Hampton will play for the defending Division II National Champion Valdosta State University Blazers. Hampton stated that he plans to pursue a degree in Criminal Justice while at Valdosta State University.

Melvin Brown will be heading to the mid-west to play for the Highland Community College Scotties, in Highland, Kan. Brown transferred to MCHS from Hamilton County High School and was an instrumental player both on defense and as a kick return specialist on special teams. Brown is undecided on what he plans to study.

Another Cowboy who could be heading for Kansas is defensive lineman Terray Jones. Jones signed with Dodge City Community College, in Dodge City, Kan. Dodge City Community College and Highland Community College are both in the same conference, so it is a possibility that Jones and Brown could meet each other on the gridiron next season. Although Jones has signed with Dodge City, he remains eligible to sign with a Division I school, if an offer is presented in the coming weeks. According to MCHS football coach, Jones' signing with Dodge City is an "insurance policy" in order to ensure Jones has a team for whom to play next fall. Jones says he is undecided on what to study while at Dodge City, but he does hope to move on to a Division I program once he finishes playing at Dodge City. "A lot of guys from there [Dodge City] go on to play at Arkansas," said Jones. "I think I would like that."

For these four young men, they have the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of many who came before them and carry the legend of Cowboy football with them to the next level and across the country. Their futures will hopefully be bright, both on and off the football field.