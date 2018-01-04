Cowboys repeat as tournament champs

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

For the second year in a row, the Madison County High School (MCHS) Cowboys brought home the hardware as tournament champs in the Baker County Florida First Coast Basketball Tournament. The tournament was played over the three-day span of Dec. 28 through Dec. 30, in Glen St. Mary, Fl.

In the first game of the tournament, on Thursday, Dec. 28, the Cowboys faced the Generals of Robert E. Lee High School from Jacksonville. The Cowboys topped the Generals with an 80-46 score.

Travis Jay had an impressive start for the Cowboys, with 22 points, 18 rebounds and 11 assists. This was the first triple-double for the Cowboys this season. Ken Hawkins added 15 points for the Cowboys. Demarvion Brown scored 18 points and snatched five rebounds. Vincenta Mitchell also scored in double-digits with 10 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

The Cowboys followed up on Friday, Dec. 29, with a game against the Golden Eagles of Fleming Island High School from Orange Park, Fl. The Cowboys defeated the Golden Eagles with a final score of 61-50.

Jay again led the Cowboys in scoring with 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Brown registered a double-double with 15 points and 14 rebounds. Mitchell added 10 points for the Cowboys.

The Cowboys finished tournament play on Saturday, Dec. 30, against a familiar foe, the Trojans of Hamilton County High School. The Cowboys avenged an early season loss to the Trojans with a decisive 77-36 victory.

Jay had 29 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Cowboys. Hawkins scored 12 points in the final tournament game.

The Cowboys now have a record of 7-2 and are ranked number three in the state for Class 1A, according to MaxPreps.com.