Cowboys ranked nationally

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

For many years, the Madison County High School (MCHS) Cowboys have been recognized as one of the top football programs in the state of Florida. Now, the Cowboys are beginning to receive national recognition as well. The nationally respected high school sports website, MaxPreps, has just released their final Small School Top 25 list and the Cowboys are ranked number two in the nationwide poll.

The number one team is also from the Sunshine State. The Class 3A champions, the Chaminade-Madonna High School Lions, from Hollywood, Fla. are ranked number one. The Cowboys are ranked just ahead of the Missouri Class Two state champion Blair Oaks High School from Jefferson City, Mo. South Columbia Area High School, from Catawissa, Pa. and Aurora High School from Nebraska round out the top five.

"[This is] a direct reflection of our kids hard work and commitment," said MCHS Head Coach Mike Coe. "We play a challenging schedule and get everybody's best shot and for our kids, they deserve it. I'm happy for our guys and our staff."

The rankings were determined not only by win/loss record, but by strength of schedule as well. The poll was among schools with fewer than 1,000 students. The Cowboys were ranked #18 in the MaxPreps Small School Top 25 pre-season poll at the beginning of the season.