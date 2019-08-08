Cowboys ranked nationally in another pre-season poll

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Madison County High School (MCHS) Cowboys continue to garner national attention beyond the Florida state line. The nationwide website MaxPreps has ranked the Cowboys number 24 in the nation among small schools. These schools generally have student populations of under 1,000 students. In the case of California schools, some sections have playoff divisions based on competitive equity, rather than school population.

"Pre-season polls are based off of prior success that your program has had. It really doesn't affect the upcoming year," said MCHS Head Coach Mike Coe in response to a previous pre-season poll. "However, we will always be proud of the program's accomplishments and will work our tails off to ensure we keep the tradition of Cowboy football going strong."

The Cowboys' week five opponent, Florida High is ranked 28 nationally in the same pre-season poll. The Cowboys begin their quest for a third straight state title on Friday, Aug. 23, on the road at Crescent City High School.