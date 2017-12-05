Cowboys poised to make history

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

When the Madison County High School (MCHS) Cowboys take the field at Camping World Stadium (formerly the Citrus Bowl) in Orlando on Thursday, Dec. 7, the young men on Coach Mike Coe's team will have an opportunity to make school history. Should the Cowboys come out of tomorrow's game with Blountstown High School victorious, they will be the first team in school history to win a state title with an undefeated record.

The Tigers of Blountstown High School are coming into the contest with an 11-1 record. The Tigers' sole defeat was at the hands of Florida High, with a 35-21 score, early in the season. The Cowboys defeated Florida High the next week with a score of 49-6. Florida High was the only common opponent MCHS and Blountstown shared this season. The Tigers have shown themselves to be a formidable defensive foe. The Tigers' defense has registered four shut-outs this season. “Blountstown is very well coached, and Coach Jordan has always done a great job. He is great in the weight room, so we know we are playing guys who work like we do and that we have our hands full,” said Coe.

The Cowboys have spent the time since defeating Pahokee on Friday, Nov. 24, working on fundamentals and improving on details. The Cowboys have also held a practice session at Lowndes County High School's stadium in order to simulate playing in a larger venue.

The Cowboys are scheduled to leave Wednesday, Dec. 6, at 11 a.m. Madison County residents are encouraged to line the sidewalks of Hwy. 90 at that time in order to show their support for the Cowboys. The Florida Class 1A State Championship Game between MCHS and Blountstown High School is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7, at Camping World Stadium, in Orlando. Ticket information and details on how to watch the game live online can be found at www.fhsaa.org.