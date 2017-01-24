Cowboys play in All-Star game

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Friday, Jan. 13, four Madison County High School (MCHS) senior Cowboy football players put on the pads and suited up one final time to represent MCHS in the annual Florida – Georgia War of the Border All – Star Game. The game was held in Thomasville, Ga. this year. Hunter Burt, Jamarrion Coasey, and Alphonso Johnson started on the offensive team for the Florida team. Deonte Robinson also represented the Cowboys on the Florida squad.

The Florida – Georgia All Star Game is an annual event meant to showcase talented senior football players from all around North Florida and South Georgia. Each year approximately 50 players are selected from schools of all sizes to represent their teams one final time.

This year the squad from Georgia won the game with a final score of 20-14.