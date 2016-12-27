Cowboys named to All Big-Bend team

Rick Patrick, Greene Publishing, Inc.

Several players of the Madison County High School (MCHS) Cowboys football team have garnered postseason honors. According to MCHS Head Coach Mike Coe, who was named All Big-Bend Coach of the Year, six players have been named to the Tallahassee Democrat First Team All Big-Bend team, which is also MCHS record.

Leading this group is Kelvin Kegler, who was also named the Defensive Player of the Year. Kegler was also named to the first team defensive line. Kegler had a stellar year racking up 88 tackles, including 29 tackles for loss, nine sacks, and three forced fumbles. Kegler has made a verbal commitment to play football for the University of South Florida, where he hopes to study sports medicine.

Jonathan Alexander was named to the first team defense as a linebacker. Alexander had 108 tackles with 19 tackles for loss, one sack, and one interception.

Tinarus “Tank” Irvine was included on the first team defense as a defensive back. Irvine had 118 tackles, an interception, and a forced fumble. Irvine also had 15 punt returns totaling 312 yards, including one punt returned for a touchdown.

Travis Jay was named to the first team defense as a defensive back. Jay had 46 tackles, eight interceptions, and 12 passes broken up.

Teryon Henderson was named to the first team offense as a running back. Henderson had 1,693 yards rushing on 245 carries. Henderson scored 18 rushing touchdowns. Henderson also caught six passes for 91 yards receiving and two touchdowns through the air.

Jamarrion Coasey was named to the first team offensive line.

Tre Adams was named to the second team offense as a quarterback. Adams had 1,308 yards passing and a 47 percent completion rate. He threw 19 touchdown passes and only two interceptions. Adams also had a total of 149 rushing yards with two rushing touchdowns.

Alphonzo Miller was named to the second team offensive line.

Derrick Staten received honorable mention honors as a running back.

Josiah Mitchell was an honorable mention wide receiver.

“What makes this accomplishment even greater is that you had to be nominated by a coach that you had played against this year, your coach was not allowed to nominate you,” said Coach Coe. “I tell our guys all the time to focus and put their energy on the team and what the team needs from them and not individual goals. To become great husbands and fathers they need to learn how to be selfless and how to sacrifice. When we do what is best for the team, individual accolades seem to always follow,” added Coe.