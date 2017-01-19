Cowboys lasso Trojans

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Saturday, Jan. 7, the Madison County High School (MCHS) Cowboys took their 10 game winning streak and Class 1A number one ranking on the road to face the Trojans of Hamilton County High School. By the final buzzer the Cowboys had defeated the Trojans with a final score of 60-53.

Kris Allen was the top scorer for the Cowboys with 17 points and five steals. Dilan Lawson racked up 15 points and three steals for the Cowboys. Travis Jay contributed 13points and seven rebounds from the bench. With the win, the Cowboys improved their record to 13-2 for the season.